Visakhapatnam: Foundation stone laid by Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao for slew of development works

Visakhapatnam: Minister for Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao on Saturday laid foundation stone for a slew of development works at 64th ward in Gajuwaka. The works include concrete road extension work worth Rs 98 lakh on the High School Road, BC Road extension (ward no 63) worth Rs 73.30 lakh with funds from GVMC.

Gajuwaka MLA Tippala Nagi Reddy and officials took part in the programme. Later, the Minister laid foundation stone for roads and drainage works worth Rs 2.38 crore at Madhurawada that fall under Bheemunipatnam constituency.