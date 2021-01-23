Visakhapatnam: Ganja smugglers adopt novel methods to hoodwink cops

Visakhapatnam: Ganja smugglers find novel ways to transport the contraband to different destinations from the Agency area.

Since the packets take a lot of space and pose a potential risk of getting exposed during the transit, the peddlers devise other modes to disguise and smuggle the cannabis.

The cannabis is getting transported to various districts and States from the Agency area. Normally, the peddlers pack them in small quantities before getting them transported to other destinations. Auto-rickshaw seats, a customised shelf in the lorry, an LPG cylinder, trucks, private buses and two-wheelers are some of the means through which the contraband is being transported to various places.

Very recently, the Airport zone police caught a peddler carrying two litres of liquid ganja on a two-wheeler. Based on the reliable information, the police checked the vehicle of Sedengi Chandra Mohan (32) and took him into custody.

Packed in a plastic cover, the oil form of the contraband was seized by the police.

In most cases, ganja was found to be transported in apparent packets. But now the police need to focus on the liquid form as hash oil is being smuggled in plastic covers. "The hash oil can be mixed with tobacco in a cigarette or dry ganja for an extra dose of intoxication. Earlier, the focus was more on ganja packets. Now, the concentration is also on tracing the liquid forms," says Prem Kajal, ACP (CCS).

In recent days, 107 kg of cannabis worth Rs 2.14 lakh was seized by the police while it was being transported in a private travels bus near Gajuwaka. Meanwhile, the Airport police seized 2 litres of hash oil while it was being smuggled in a two-wheeler.

Apart from keeping a tab on the contraband being smuggled in the form of packets, the police have stepped up vigilance as the oil form of the contraband is getting shifted to different places.