- Macronutrient Intake Analysis and Dietary patterns across India
- AP netas make beeline to abroad ahead of poll results
- IPL 2024 playoffs: Schedule, timing, reserve day details
- SC refuses to entertain PIL against three new criminal laws
- There is Cong wave across the country: VH
- Air India Express flight makes emergency landing
- Ramagundam: Women urged to achieve financial independence
- Mobil 1 partners with RPPL to vroom in streets of Bengaluru
- Cases booked for violence in Palnadu district
- Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani's accent sparks debate online
MLC elections: KTR to attend meetings in Khammam today
BRS working President KT Rama Rao will participate a series of meetings organised as part of campaign for the elections of Khammam- Warangal - Nalgonda Graduates constituency in old Khammam district today.
The BRS leaders will attend the first meeting at JK grounds in Yellandu assembly constituency in the morning, followed by Kothagudem meeting in the afternoon and at SBIT college in Khammam town in teg evening.
KTR already constituted teams in every assembly constituency by involving elected local body representatives and BRS leaders to win the MLC elections.
Former MLC and MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy was given the responsibility of monitoring teh election campaign and seek the support of graduate voters .
