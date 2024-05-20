Live
Cyber crime police arrested one for selling SIM cards in other countries
Bengaluru: Bengaluru cyber crime police arrested one person Srinivasa Rao belongs to Visakhapatnam in connection with selling of Indian mobile SIM cards in other countries like Vietnam and Cambodia.
The accused used to purchase SIM cards of Indian telecom companies and exported through courrier. The cyber police said the SIM cards were used to cheat people and fraudulent purposes.
The police also seized a parcel which contains 24 SIM cards meant for exporting to Taiwan. The police are collecting information from the accused. Srinivas used to lure unemployed by offering jobs and indulged in unlawful activities.
