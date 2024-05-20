Mac Pro and Studio to Receive M4 Chip in Mid-2025: What This Means for Users

Apple's high-end Mac Studio and Mac Pro are slated to receive an upgrade to the M4 chip in mid-2025, leaving them on the M2 generation for another year. This delay means these powerful machines will lag behind other Apple devices, including the recently upgraded M4 iPad Pro, in single-core performance.

Current Chip Upgrade Timeline

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who shared this update in his Power On newsletter, the Mac Studio and Mac Pro will continue using the M2 chip through 2024. In contrast, all other Apple laptops, except the MacBook Air, will transition to the M4 chip within the same period. This staggered upgrade cycle results in the iPad Pro currently leading Apple's lineup in single-core performance.

Performance Comparisons

Benchmark comparisons, such as those on Geekbench, illustrate that the M4 iPad Pro outperforms the M2 Ultra by approximately 25% in single-core tasks. Even the iPhone 15 Pro's A17 Pro chip is nearly on par with the M2 Ultra in single-core performance. However, it's important to note that the M2 Ultra excels in multi-core tasks, significantly outperforming both the iPad Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro.

Practical Implications

Despite the raw benchmark numbers, the Mac Studio and Mac Pro offer advantages that extend beyond single-core performance. These machines boast superior RAM capacity, more ports, and better thermal management compared to the iPad Pro. Additionally, their desktop operating system, macOS, fully leverages the hardware capabilities, unlike the more limited iPadOS.

Looking Ahead

High-end Mac users are accustomed to waiting for substantial upgrades, and while the current M2-based Mac Studio and Mac Pro are still formidable, the anticipated M4 upgrade will be a welcome enhancement. This future upgrade is expected to bring significant performance improvements, particularly in multi-core processing and professional workflows.

In conclusion, while the M4 iPad Pro currently outshines the Mac Studio and Mac Pro in certain benchmarks, these desktop machines remain top-tier options for demanding tasks that require robust multi-core performance and greater hardware expandability. The M4 chip upgrade, set for mid-2025, promises to further enhance their capabilities, maintaining Apple's reputation for high-performance computing solutions.



