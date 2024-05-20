‘Pushpa 2’ shooting update: Team filming in a crazy set erected at RFC

Excitement is brewing in Telugu cinema circles as anticipation mounts for the highly awaited sequel, Pushpa 2. Following the release of its captivating teaser, the film has emerged as a hot topic of discussion among cinephiles. Currently, the shooting is underway at Ramoji Film City, where a colossal set portraying the Malaysian theme has been meticulously constructed.



Venturing into uncharted territory, the makers of Pushpa 2 are elevating the crime backdrop to an international level, with Malaysia serving as a key setting in the narrative. The production spared no expense in bringing this vision to life, investing significant resources into the creation of the elaborate set. From intricate detailing to expansive layouts, the set promises to transport audiences into the heart of the Malaysian milieu.

Under the visionary direction of Sukumar, the cast and crew are dedicated to delivering a cinematic spectacle that will leave an indelible mark on viewers. Key scenes are currently being filmed against the backdrop of this immersive set, as Sukumar meticulously crafts each frame to perfection.

As anticipation reaches a fever pitch, fans can mark their calendars for the grand release of Pushpa 2 on August 15, 2024. With Sukumar at the helm and a compelling storyline set against the backdrop of international intrigue, Pushpa 2 is poised to set new benchmarks in Telugu cinema, promising an exhilarating cinematic experience for audiences worldwide.