Visakhapatnam Gas Leak: Death toll reaches 12

As many as yet another two deaths recorded in a toxic gas leakage incident at LG Polymers in Visakhapatnam taking the death toll to 12. Many hospitals in Vishakhapatnam are continuing to treat people suffering from poisonous gas. On the other hand, efforts are being made by a team of nine experts to neutralise the gas leakage. A team of experts is working hard to bring the situation under control while Ministers Kurasala Kannababu, Alla Nani, Botsa Satyanarayana and Avanti Srinivas coordinated with the authorities to review the incident.

On the other hand, chief secretary Nilam Sawhney and ministers will hold a review meeting with officials in the collectorate at 11 am to discuss the developments that took place last night. A group of ministers is expected to visit victims in KGH and various private hospitals. There is also a possibility to visit the villages to assure the people of the affected villages.

Temperature Decline in Styrene Banker in LG Polymers. NDRF teams from Pune and Nagpur are trying to reduce the temperature completely. The officials are contemplating to send the people to homes after the intensity of the gas is reduced.