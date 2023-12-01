Visakhapatnam gears up for Navy Day fete

Visakhapatnam: The district administration is pulling out all stops to make the Navy Day celebrations scheduled on December 4 a grand success.

As many as one lakh people are expected to witness the operational demo wherein tactical manoeuvres would be carried out marking the occasion.

As a part of the Navy Day celebrations, operational demo rehearsal was organised on Thursday at the Beach Road. Scores of people thronged RK Beach to view the rehearsals. Mobile phones and cameras were taken out to capture the feats demonstrated by the Indian Navy. Showcasing the might of the Indian naval ships, submarines and aircraft, the op demo carried out similar exercises which would be presented on December 4.

Earlier, op demo rehearsal was organised on Tuesday. However, it included a few demonstrations. On Thursday, most of the exercises featured on the Navy Day were showcased amid cheering crowds. In the meantime, GVMC Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma, among others, visited beach road and interacted with the officials concerned to coordinate for the smooth conduct of the Navy Day. The Commissioner said special focus would be paid on maintaining sanitation along with other aspects.