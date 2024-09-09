Visakhapatnam gets battered by continuous downpour

Visakhapatnam: Normal life was thrown out of gear in Visakhapatnam as the district has been receiving copious rains since Saturday night. The inclement weather impacted the sale of roadside vendors as their business came to a grinding halt, while many preferred staying indoors.

The weekend, however, did give a break to students and employees from their hectic schedule as they celebrated the festival at home.

Following the incessant rains, trees fell down in a number localities, water-logging was witnessed in low-lying areas. In Gopalapatnam, a minor landslide occurred affecting eight houses lined up in a hilly terrain. Responding to the incident, Visakhapatnam west constituency MLA Gana Babu visited the place and instructed the officials concerned to shift people located in vulnerable areas to safe places.

Keeping the weather in view, District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad announced Monday as a holiday for educational institutions.

Following heavy rains, control rooms have been set up at the District Collector office and Tahsildar offices and they can be contacted by dialling 0891-2590100 or 0891-2590102 (Collectorate), 9700501860 (Anandapuram Tahsildar office) or 9703888838 (Bheemunipatnam) or 7702577311 (Pendurthi), 7702577311 (Pendurthi), 9703124082 (Chinagadili), 8500633988 (Seethammadhara), among other Tahsildar offices.

Meanwhile, TDP state president and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao suggested people to venture outdoors only if it is required.

After making visits to various places, Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari instructed the officials concerned to consider precautionary measures in vulnerable areas and clear storm water drains at frequent intervals.

Landslip complaints were received from people residing in hilly areas including, Kailasapuram, Malkapuram and Hanumantawaka. Officials responded to them swiftly.

Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited CMD Immadi Prudhvi Tej instructed the staff to be prepared for any emergency requirement. The CMD directed the staff to ensure that the areas remain power interruption-free and take up restoration work as soon as the complaints get registered.

By Sunday evening, Bheemunipatnam constituency recorded the highest rainfall of 10-cm.

Fishermen were asked to stay away from venturing into the sea.