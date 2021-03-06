Visakhapatnam : GITAM to host international meet on March 8-9

Visakhapatnam : The Chemistry Department of GITAM Deemed to be University is organising an international conference on 'Molecules to materials for sustainability in XXI century' from March 8 to 9. The conference will be held in virtual mode, informed organising secretary Dr BSA Andrews.

The purpose of the conference is to review and discuss diverse research trajectories in different areas from a chemical perspective and focus on the critical elements essential for rapid progress in material science for health, energy, environment and agriculture, he added.

Scientists from across reputed universities and research centres particularly from the US, France, Sweden, South Korea, Israel and IITs are going to share their research outcomes during the conference.

The organising committee is inviting all the scientific community, including teachers, research scholars and students, to participate in the conference by registering free of cost through the link forms.gle/4Mdhvs5t7MQrpEgA7 on or before March 7. Participants will get e-certificates.

Further details can be accessed by dialling 9885144830, 9493939469 and 9966636325.