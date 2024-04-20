Visakhapatnam: Govt students take part in Rural Sports Meet 2024

Visakhapatnam : Students from 13 government schools in the vicinity of NTPC-Simhadri and Parwada Mandal took part enthusiastically at the Rural Sports Meet-2024 organised on Friday.

Hosted by NTPC Simhadri, the event was held at Zilla Parishad High School, Lankelapalem. Head of Project, NTPC Simhadri Sanjay Kumar Sinha inaugurated the event in the presence of DGM (HR) Srimantha Mahapatra, CSR team, school teachers, and participants.

Mr. Sinha commended the athletes for their dedication and encouraged them to embrace the spirit of sportsmanship by emphasising the values of teamwork and coordination. The event witnessed participation of 500 students in various sports activities, including athletics, volleyball, kho kho, and kabaddi. Trophies, medals and track suits were given away to the winners of various competitions.