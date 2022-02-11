Visakhapatnam: Harassment of Dalits decried

Visakhapatnam: People of Andhra Pradesh should drive the YSRCP government away from the state, said TDP state SC Cell president MS Raju. Addressing the party leaders at a 'Dalita Pratighatana Sadassu' here on Thursday, Raju alleged that the ruling party was violating constitutional rights across the state and there was a need to protect them.

The SC cell president said that Dalits have been given high priority in the history of the TDP and injustice was being done to Dalits under the YSRCP's rule. He said hundreds of Dalits are facing atrocities in the state since Narsipatnam Dr. Sudhakar's incident till now. He warned that officials who were harassing Dalits would not be allowed go scot-free.

Speaking on the occasion, TDP politburo member V Anitha said more than 1,500 women were sexually assaulted in the state since the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's government came to power. Most of them were Dalit women, she pointed out. She criticised that the government had completely failed to punish those who were committing atrocities against Dalits. TDP's Visakha parliamentary committee president Palla Srinivasa Rao, MLC Duvvarapu Rama Rao, Visakhapatnam South constituency in-charge Gandi Babji and SC cell city president B Govinda, among others were present.