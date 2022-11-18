Visakhapatnam: IIPA DG lauds AP for availing Central schemes

Visakhapatnam: The Andhra Pradesh government is at the forefront in implementing Central government schemes, said Director General of Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) Surendra Nath Tripathi.

The 38-member IIPA team held a review meeting as part of the Advanced Professional Programme in Public Administration (APPPA) here on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, Surendra Nath Tripathi said AP was utilising the Union government schemes well. He appreciated the services provided to the common man at village level through the secretariat system and village volunteers. The Director General observed that Rythu Bharosa Kendras, Self-Help Groups and Anganwadi system were progressing in the State.

Further, he said the Direct Benefit Transfer system would improve the living standards of the people. Surendra Nath Tripathi lauded the city of Visakhapatnam as it is well maintained. Speaking at the meeting, GVMC Commissioner P Raja Babu said various Central government programmes were implemented successfully in the city. He mentioned that about 900 metric tonnes of garbage was being collected on a daily basis and a recycling plant is also available to recycle plastic waste.

Joint Collector KS Viswanathan briefed the participants through power point presentation regarding the implementation of Central government schemes.