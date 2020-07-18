Visakhapatnam: Illegal brewing thrives as liquor prices soar

Visakhapatnam: The demand for illicit liquor has seen an all-time high in the past four months in the district. Despite an intensified surveillance carried out by the police to control illicit liquor trade, its consumption has gone up in the recent past. The corona induced lockdown deprived the tipplers of their favourite brand. Even after the shutters of liquor outlets were lifted after 40 days of dry spell, there seems to be no respite for the guzzlers as they need to shell out 75 per cent extra to bring home a bottle.



With limited choice of brands coupled with rise in the price pushed many to go for ID arrack that comes comparatively at an affordable rate.

In rural areas such as Kotavuratla, Nathavaram, Golugonda, Butchiyyapeta, V Madugula, Devarapalle and Kotha Kota, illicit liquor is being brewed. Ever since the lockdown, the police have stepped up their surveillance and raided illicitly distilled arrack at various mandals.

As part of the raids, police have identified 40 mandals across the district where illicit liquor is being brewed. From May 15 to July 15, 644 cases have been booked against those preparing illicit liquor and 679 persons were caught red handedly. 4,347 litres of ID arrack and 1.33 lakh of fermented jaggery wash have been destroyed by the cops during the same period. In addition, Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) has also been conducting raids and destroying ID arrack.

It has been a challenging task for cops to trace the spot, nab the accused and destroy the arrack raiding a host of dens where the liquor is brewed.

Superintendent of Police B. Krishna Rao says, "The raids will continue in future as well. Stringent action will be taken against those involved in brewing arrack." The SP appealed to people to stay alert and inform the police wherever they find ID arrack preparation. He cautioned people against consumption of ID arrack as it impacts their health at large.

Though the state government has increased the liquor price by 75 per cent with a view to dissuade alcoholics from drinking and implement complete prohibition in a phased manner, many end up opting for arrack for apparent reasons resulting in an increase in its consumption.