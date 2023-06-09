HBCH in Visakhapatnam gets improved cancer facilities

Visakhapatnam: Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (HBCH and RC) in Visakhapatnam gets better diagnostic facilities to treat cancer patients.

As a part of the corporate social responsibility initiative, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd headed by B Anil Kumar executive director (AP, Telangana) and Ms Parama CSR -Head Kotak Securities extended their helping hand to set up improved diagnostic facilities at the centre.

The new facility, supported by Kotak Securities, hyperbaric oxygen therapy unit has been commissioned here on Friday at a cost of Rs.80 lakh.

The unit aids to treat emergencies such as gas embolism and decompression sickness and used to treat several other conditions such as radiation-induced cystitis and proctitis, diabetic foot and salvage of tissue flaps.

While the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd donated Rs.1.8 crore to fund for the state-of-the-art clinical monitoring systems for operating rooms and intensive care units of the centre which will be used for 2,500 cancer patients who have been operated and admitted to the ICU of the hospitals.

Lauding the generous gesture of the organisations, director of HNCH and RC, Visakhapatnam Umesh Mahanshetty said the new diagnostics facilities will aid in doing more research in exploring new indications for cancer care and reduce complications.