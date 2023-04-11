Visakhapatnam: JSP lodge complaint against GVMC Commissioner

Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena Party (JSP) political affairs committee member Kona Tatarao filed a complaint with the III-town police here on Monday to take action against GVMC Commissioner P Raja Babu for making derogatory remarks on JSP corporator Peethala Murthy Yadav on social media.

Speaking on the occasion, the complainant said Murthy Yadav was working for the welfare of the people and he pointed out that the GVMC Commissioner misused the public funds in the garb of G20 and Global Investors' Summit. Responding to Murthy Yadav's allegations, Commissioner Raja Babu reportedly termed Murthy Yadav as a 'mad dog' and posted it on the social media platform.

The JSP leaders demanded that the Commissioner should apologies and mentioned in their complaint that, if he fails to apologies, a case be registered against Raja Babu.

Later, a dharna was organised at the police station, raising slogans against the Commissioner.

JSP corporators Dalli Govinda Reddy and Kandula Nagaraju and state spokesperson Sundarapu Vijay Kumar, state secretary A Prashanthi, coordinators P Usha Kiran, Panchkarla Sandeep and PVSN Raju were present.