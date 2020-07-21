Visakhapatnam: Lieutenant General Manoj Pande visits ENC

Arrives on a three-day tour to VizagCommander-in-Chief of the Andaman and Nicobar Command (CINCAN) Lieutenant General Manoj Pande is on a three-day visit to Eastern Naval Command (ENC), Visakhapatnam.



The Lieutenant General is accompanied by president of Defence Wives Welfare Association (DWWA) Archana Pande. On Tuesday, the Lieutenant General called on Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, ENC Vice-Admiral Atul Kumar Jain and held operational discussions.

Later, he was briefed on the responsibilities of the command and other operational activities of the Indian Navy on the eastern seaboard.

CINCAN's visit assumes importance in the current geo-political scenario in which the ENC and the Andaman and Nicobar Command have to act in close cooperation with each other.