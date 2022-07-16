Visakhapatnam: Maiden 'Maha Sabha' a grand success

Visakhapatnam: A buzz of activity was seen on the roads leading to Andhra University College of Engineering Grounds in the city on Friday.

A number of vehicles, including RTC buses, were seen carrying people to the grounds where Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy addressed his maiden public meeting held in the city after the YSRCP coming to power.

The meeting was organised to mark the disbursement of financial aid to YSR Vahama Mitra beneficiaries.

To make this event a grand success, the YSRCP cadre pulled out all stops and for the past few days, the arrangements were in full swing. Apparently, extensive efforts were made to mobilise people for the meeting of the CM in Vizag.

As a part of it, a fleet of RTC and private educational institutions' buses were pressed into service.

It was a tough time for the RTC passengers to reach their destination as a number of buses were engaged for mobilising people for the YSRCP's programme.

The use of the RTC vehicles for the 'mobilisation drive' put many to hardship and they were left with no other choice than to make alternative arrangements.

Apart from the RTC buses, auto-rickshaws play a crucial role in the public transport system. However, with thousands of auto-rickshaw drivers being eligible for the YSR Vahana Mitra scheme, the commuters found it difficult even to access the three-wheelers to meet their daily commute. Even the buses carrying school-going children were being utilised for the maha sabha.

Some of the parents were asked to make their own transport arrangements even as few other schools declared holiday in view of the Chief Minister's programme. And the move drew flak from a cross section of people. In addition, those in slum areas were seen being taken to the meeting venue by buses.