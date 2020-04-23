Visakhapatnam: Mango farmers, traders heave a sigh of relief

Visakhapatnam: Despite the extension of nationwide lockdown, the East Coast Railway has come forward to help mango farmers and traders export the king of fruits from Vizianagaram district.



Every year, the king of fruits grown in Vizianagaram reaches out to different parts of the country. The district is one of the main hubs of the summer's greatest bounty in North Andhra.

However, due to lockdown, mango growers in the region were worried a lot in the face of transport hurdles. To overcome this constraint, Waltair Division, East Coast Railway, decided to operate special express trains from Vizianagaram, which is the nodal point for North Andhra, to transport mangoes to Adarsh Nagar, New Delhi.

These trains are being operational in addition to goods trains. With the service receiving an encouraging response, more than 320 tonnes of mangoes have been transported so far to Adarsh Nagar from Vizianagaram.

Keeping the requirement of the mango traders in view, the railway authorities have decided to extend the special parcel train services for three more trips apart from the earlier two trips.

With stoppages at Bobbili, P, Raipur Junction, Parvatipuram, Rayagada, Titlagarh, Gwalior Junction and Agra, the special express trains will touch various destinations before reaching New Delhi. The special train comprises seven parcel van coaches along with two luggage cum brake van coaches.

Vizianagaram-Adarsh Nagar, Delhi parcel special train (00851) will leave Vizianagaram on April 23, 25 and 27. at 7:30 a.m. and reaches Adarsh Nagar the next day at 2 p.m. In return direction, Adarsh Nagar-Vizianagaram parcel special train (00852) will leave Adarsh Nagar on April 25, 27 and 29. at 1 a.m. and reaches Vizianagaram at 8.30 a.m. the next day.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Waltair Division G Suneel Kumar said such special trains come to the aid of mango growers and traders to transport the crop in times of lockdown. The services can also be utilised to transport various essential commodities and the traders can stay in touch with the station managers and parcel supervisors at their respective stations, Suneel Kumar added.