Visakhapatnam: Merit scholarships for MBBS programme

Visakhapatnam: In a first of its kind in the country, GITAM Deemed to be University affiliated to GITAM Institute of Medical Science and Research (GIMSR) is offering merit scholarships for its MBBS programme.

Announcing the scholarships here on Friday, GIMSR Pro Vice-Chancellor B Geetanjali informed that they are offering 50 per cent fee concession to NEET-2023 (UG) qualified candidates, particularly those who secure below 1.5 lakh rank.

GIMSR is also providing 25 per cent fee concession to below 3 lakh rankers. Similarly, 15 per cent fee concession to below 4.5 lakh rankers and 10 percent fee concession to below 6lakh rankers.

She stated that the GIMSR scholarship programmes are designed to recognise and support outstanding individuals who demonstrate a strong commitment to their studies, leadership potential and a genuine passion for medicine.

The same scholarship would be continued in the subsequent years of study, subject to scoring 65 percent and above, she added.

Medical College principal Jyothi Padmaja advised the students to follow and fulfill the guidelines of Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) and get registered in www.mcc.nic.in for seeking admission to MBBS course in GIMSR.

She mentioned that the candidates who have been allotted a seat in MBBS through MCC UG Medical counseling 2023 have been directed to complete reporting formalities at GIMSR as per the reporting schedule displayed by MCC.

GIMSR dean SP Rao briefed about the facilities, teaching methods, faculty strength in the GIMSR Medical College.