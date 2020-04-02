Visakhapatnam: Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao directs officials to check price rise

Visakhapatnam: Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said that the government is fully prepared to give support to the people of Andhra Pradesh during the lockdown period.

Visiting Anakapalle, Elamanchili and Bhimunipatnam constituencies on Wednesday, he spoke to the farmers and advised them to sell the vegetables at prices set by the government. He said legal action will be taken against those selling the veggies at a higher price.

The task force was supervised by the local MLAs to make the essential commodities available to the public. Minister instructed the authorities to take measures to sell the crop grown by the farmers.

Tourism Minister directed the officials concerned to arrange the vegetable mobile vans for the elderly people who cannot go out. Later, he inspected the Padmanabham village and distributed the masks and sanitisers.

Anakapallie MP B V Satyavati, District Joint Collector M. Venugopal Reddy, Anakapalle MLA Gudivada Amarnath, Elamanchili MLA Ramana Murthy Raju along with other officials participated.