Visakhapatnam: Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways stands 2nd among 66 Ministries in Data Governance Quality Index

Visakhapatnam : The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) achieved a remarkable feat by securing the second position among 66 ministries in the highly influential Data Governance Quality Index (DGQI).

The DGQI survey conducted under NITI Ayog Assessment for the third quarter (Q3) of 2022-2023 aims at measuring the maturity level of administrative data systems and their use in decision-making of various Ministries and Departments on the implementation of Central Sector Schemes (CS) and Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS).

With regard to this, the Ministry gained an impressive score of 4.7 out of a scale of 5, further highlighting the Ministry's commitment towards achieving excellence in data governance, conducted by the Development Monitoring and Evaluation Office (DMEO) of the NITI Aayog.

In April, Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) ranked second in the e-Governance parameters on the K-Analytics Portal in implementation of e-office among all major ports in the country. Speaking on the occasion, VPA Chairman M Angamuthu mentioned that the port could achieve it with the cooperation of all the stakeholders and the traders. He thanked them for extending their support in achieving the above positions both by the Ministry and by VPA.

Further, he stated that through proper planning and dedication of the officers and employees in the major ports, the ministry aims to secure the top position among the ministries and VPA has set a target of achieving the top spot in the e-Governance parameters and other aspects in the coming years.