Visakhapatnam: MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu demands improvement of amenities at quarantine facilities

Visakhapatnam: TDP Visakhapatnam East MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu alleged that the quarantine centres fail to serve food to the people according to the menu.

Addressing the media here on Monday, he said that people were scared to join the quarantine facilities for obvious reasons. The MLA pointed out that the state government has promised to supply three masks per person. "But the distribution exercise is yet to be completed," he said.

Further, Velagapudi expressed concern over the Covid hospitals' management. "It is pathetic to note that suspects and patients are asked to share the space and in some cases, patients of opposite genders are asked to share the ward which is causing discomfort among the people," he added.

The MLA pointed out the Jagan-led YSRC government has miserably failed in containing the spread of the pandemic. He demanded that the District Collector should intervene and monitor the management of quarantine facilities as well as Covid hospitals and urged to provide quality food to the patients and suspects at these facilities.