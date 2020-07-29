Visakhapatnam: Moddu Seenu's killer Om Prakash's dead body tests positive for coronavirus

Visakhapatnam: If the reports from Visakhapatnam KGH hospital are to be believed that Om Prakash, the convict in the Moddu Seenu murder case who has recently passed away citing Kidney ailments had tested positive for coronavirus. Going into details, on Saturday night, jail superintendent Rahul revealed that Om Prakash was having trouble in breathing and was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead while undergoing treatment. However, Rahul said that doctors had performed Coronavirus tests on Om Prakash's body, which appeared positive. The Jail superintendent has said that his funeral would be held in Visakhapatnam as per the COVID-19 regulations.

Om Prakash allegedly killed the prime accused in Paritala Ravi murder case Moddu Seenu in Jail with a dumbbell in jail on November 9, 2008. Anantapur fast track court has sentenced Om Prakash to life imprisonment after the allegations in the case was proved. Om Prakash has been lodged in Visakhapatnam Central Jail since 2016.

However, he has been suffering from health problems for some time and dialysis is being performed for every three days a week as the kidneys are not functioning properly. At first everyone thought he had died of a kidney problem, but coronavirus test has revealed that he had died of the dreadful virus.