Visakhapatnam: MP CM Ramesh inspects arrangements for Amit Shah’s visit

Visakhapatnam: Infrastructure in the country has improved only after BJP has come to power at the Centre, said Rajya Sabha member CM Ramesh here on Friday.

Examining the arrangements made for the Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Visakhapatnam scheduled on June 11, the MP said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s achievements in the past nine years would be explained in detail during the meeting.

He mentioned that development at such a fast pace has never been seen before in the country. The MP stated that the construction of roads in the country is going on at a speed of 100 kilometres per day.

The Rajya Sabha member said a meeting would be held in Tirupati on June 10 under the leadership of BJP national president JP Nadda.

When asked about the discussions held between Amit Shah and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu during their recent meet, Ramesh responded stating that it would be better if they disclose the meeting details.

Despite Jana Sena’s alliance with BJP, the MP made it clear that Amit Shah’s event is the party’s programme and excludes Jana Sena’s participation. The MP said the ultimate goal in the state aimed at not splitting anti-government votes.

Former MLC PVN Madhav said that Union Minister Amit Shah’s visit was taken as a prestigious programme and sure to become a grand success. He revealed that 50,000 people from seven assembly constituencies would attend the public meeting.

Among others, BJP state vice president P Vishnu Kumar Raju, Visakhapatnam parliamentary president Medapati Raveendra participated in the meeting.