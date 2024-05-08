Visakhapatnam NDA MLA candidate Vamsikrishna wife receives warm welcome in Gnanapuram

During her campaign in the Gnanapuram 41st Ward, Padmaja, the wife of joint MLA candidate Vamsikrishna Srinivas, was warmly welcomed by the Janasena and TDP ranks of the ward. The supporters saluted her as she spoke to the residents and sought their support for her husband's candidacy.

One notable response came from the women of Gnanapuram, who expressed their support by chanting "Bye bye Jagan." Padmaja urged everyone to vote for Vamsikrishna, the joint candidate, on the glass symbol and secure a victory for the Janasena party.

The residents of the ward have promised to support the Janasena party in the upcoming elections. The campaign event was attended by Janasena Ward President Anthony, TDP Ward President Madhu Babu, BJP Ward President Sanjeeva Rao, and members of the Janasena, BJP, and TDP parties.





