Live
- Sivangi: Anandi and Varalakshmi Sarathkumar Team Up for a Domestic Crime Thriller
- Hiring gains speed in hospitality, oil & gas, FMCGs
- Subdued Q4 results fail to boost bourses
- Apple to make own chips for data centres
- Nikhil Siddhartha Battles It Out in 12-Day War Shoot for ‘Swayambhu’
- YSRCP, TDP activists clash at Banaganapalli during campaign
- Visakhapatnam NDA MLA candidate Vamsikrishna wife receives warm welcome in Gnanapuram
- YSRCP candidates receive warm welcome in Pedapadu Mandal
- Ganta Srinivasa Rao's Election Campaign Gathers Momentum in Home Village of YSRCP MPP
- TN Deepika Promises Continued Development at Cotton Garments Factory
Just In
Visakhapatnam NDA MLA candidate Vamsikrishna wife receives warm welcome in Gnanapuram
During her campaign in the Gnanapuram 41st Ward, Padmaja, the wife of joint MLA candidate Vamsikrishna Srinivas, was warmly welcomed by the Janasena and TDP ranks of the ward.
During her campaign in the Gnanapuram 41st Ward, Padmaja, the wife of joint MLA candidate Vamsikrishna Srinivas, was warmly welcomed by the Janasena and TDP ranks of the ward. The supporters saluted her as she spoke to the residents and sought their support for her husband's candidacy.
One notable response came from the women of Gnanapuram, who expressed their support by chanting "Bye bye Jagan." Padmaja urged everyone to vote for Vamsikrishna, the joint candidate, on the glass symbol and secure a victory for the Janasena party.
The residents of the ward have promised to support the Janasena party in the upcoming elections. The campaign event was attended by Janasena Ward President Anthony, TDP Ward President Madhu Babu, BJP Ward President Sanjeeva Rao, and members of the Janasena, BJP, and TDP parties.