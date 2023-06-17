Visakhapatnam: Needy aspirants to get study material for competitive exams

Visakhapatnam: In a step to empower poor and meritorious students, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) flags off a pilot project of giving away study material to select aspirants in each constituency.

Those who aspire to crack competitive exams, the aspirants have to go through standard study material which is normally unaffordable for the underprivileged sections. As a result, government jobs continue to elude several meritorious students belonging to economically weaker backgrounds.

Keeping this in view, the TDP rolled out an innovative endeavour. As a part of it, the party leaders intend to donate standard study material to the needy aspirants spread across 34 constituencies in North Andhra.

The goal is to reach out to 100 aspirants in each constituency. As soon as the proposal was brought by the recently-elected MLC Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, it was immediately approved.

Appreciating the concept, Srikakulam MP K Ram Mohan Naidu came forward to take the initiative forward across the district in memory of his father under the banner ‘Yerranna Vidya Sankalpam’. Drawing inspiration from the MP, party leaders and donors volunteer to do their bit to the project.

Speaking to The Hans India, the MLC, says, “The project that was supposed to take shape on behalf of the party has now become a movement as a number of donors are stepping forward to contribute their part to the aspirants. The donors’ names will be printed on the study material and they will distribute directly to the students.”

Applications will be collected from each constituency and tests will be conducted to select eligible candidates. In Srikakulam, the test will be held on July 2. It will be followed by another test in Visakhapatnam.

Study material related to Group I, Group II, SI, constable and DSC will be provided to the students based on their requirement.

Depending on the response received from the aspirants for the initiative, the next goal is to conduct online and offline coaching to the needy candidates free of cost.