Visakhapatnam: NGO distributes food packets to needy

Visakhapatnam: In a step to reach out to the needy in times of lockdown, Nature, a non-governmental organisation, is reaching out to the tribal communities located in Araku Valley, Ananthagiri and Dumbriguda in ITDA Paderu region.



The initiative, taken with the support of Project Officer of ITDA D K Balaji, Paderu and District Administration, aims at supplying essential commodities to the tribal communities located in Agency areas.

Executive director of Nature S B Balaraju mentioned that the organisation continues to respond to the crisis by providing essential supplies to the tribals at interior hamlets of Agency areas. "In addition to groceries, onions, potatoes, fruits, bread and other products will also be distributed to the needy." The NGO continues to work in tandem with various vendors and partners to ensure availability of groceries to the locals during the pandemic.

Balaraju appealed to the residents to check with the local resource persons, coordinators or volunteers who are spread across the mandals for the regular updates on the availability of the supplies for the distribution.