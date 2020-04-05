Visakhapatnam: Nine assumes greater significance on Sunday

Visakhapatnam: Everything seems to revolve around number 'nine' as the countdown starts for illuminating houses with diyas on Sunday.



From 9 pm wherein the collective illumination across the country is scheduled to begin to date (April 5) that sums up to 9 (fifth of the fourth month) and nine minutes wherein the diyas will be lit-up as per the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, priests and astrologers say that negativity would be burnt if millions of lamps are lit at once during the period.

Lighting a 'deepam' is a tradition followed in almost every household and is a part of the prayer for many. Astrologers say that diya signifies purity and positivity and the presence of light wards off darkness and dispels negative energy.

According to Vedic scholar and astrologer V. Anjaneya Sharma, conjunction of Mars and Saturn in Capricorn happens very rarely. "Such rare alignment leads to destruction of energies. But, when millions light lamps at once at that particular time, the focus will be on the light, leading to universal strength to dispel darkness," he stated. Priests say that on April 5, when maximum light falls on earth from Sun, the process strengthens the disease causing viruses. By lighting candles and lamps, the temperature thus generated would help destroy the viruses, they mention.

Numerologists add that number nine is the most powerful digit and is the symbol of wisdom. With multiple 'nines' coinciding on Sunday, many hope that their collective resolve to combat against coronavirus would yield positive results.