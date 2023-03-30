Visakhapatnam: 'Nishabdam Nee Khareedenta?' wins second prize

Visakhapatnam: Nishabdam Nee Khareedenta? (Silence, what is your cost), play let won second prize in the national drama competition organised by the CRC Cotton Kala Parishad recently at Ravulapalem.

Presented by Visakhapatnam-based Telugu Kala Samithi, the play let is produced by YSKN Swamy, written by PT Madhav, directed by Chalasani Krishna Prasad and music composed by Leela Mohan.

Vara Prasad, Hema, Naga Bhushanam, Kannababu, Rambabu, Kumari and others played main roles in the drama.

Based on real life situations such as intricacies involved in having illegal contacts, the play let received a huge appreciation from the audience.

Speaking on the occasion, actor, theatre artiste and playwright Madhav said it was a great honour to perform in the national level competition and bag a prize worth Rs 2 lakh. He mentioned that this was the first time that such a huge cash prize was awarded for a play let.

He expressed belief that theatre arts will never disappear and the audience will always look forward to seeing the artistes perform on stage.

Actor and dialogue writer Tanikella Bharani, actor Subhalekha Sudhakar, among others were present at the award presentation ceremony.