Visakhapatnam: Police arrests Nutan Naidu in Dalit youth tonsure case

Police have arrested Nutan Naidu, the accused in the Visakhapatnam Dalit youth tonsure case. Nutan Naidu, who has been absconding since the incident, was arrested by the police in Udupi, Karnataka. He was caught while he was trying to flee to Mumbai by police in Udupi, said Visakhapatnam CP Manish Kumar Sinha. He was arrested after it was revealed that Nutan Naidu was involved in the head tonsure case. It is learnt that the Pendurthi police have registered a case against seven persons, including Nutan Kumar Naidu's wife Madhu Priya, in the case. Preliminary investigation by the police revealed that the Dalit youth was tonsured on the advice of Madhu Priya. The Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner said that seven accused have already been arrested in the case which has created a sensation across the state.

Srikanth is a young man working at the residence of Nutan Naidu in Pendurthi, Visakhapatnam. However, the family members of Nutan Naidu, who called him to work in their house, beat him up alleging him of stealing the phone from house. The incident was also recorded on CCTV. Police have already arrested seven accused in connection with the case. Nutan Naidu was recently arrested.

Meanwhile, AP Tourism Minister Avanti Srinivas met the victim Srikanth victim in Pendurthy in Visakhapatnam, a few days ago. Pendurthy MLA Adeep Raj, YSRCP city convener Vamsi Krishna Srinivas and others went to Srikanth's house. The victim's family was assured that the government would stand by them. Minister Avanti Srinivas has made it clear that the government will not tolerate attacks on Dalits. Inquired about the manner in which the incident took place as well as the financial condition of the family, the government has assured Srikanth that it will support in all respects.

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that full justice would be done to the Dalits and weaker sections under his rule. On the occasion, the authorities on behalf of the government ordered to give Srikanth Rs 1 lakh in cash, own house and outsourcing job. The minister was accompanied by MLA Adeep Raju who also handed over Rs 50,000 of his own cash to Srikanth.