Visakhapatnam: Police identifies woman abducted an infant in KGH, carries out search operations

The police who are investigating the kidnap case of a four year old baby have found that two women who has abducted the child through CCTV camera footage. The police are investigating the baby's mother and relatives along with hospital staff.



Going into the details, Majji Appayamma of Revidi Rautulapalem village in Padmanabham mandal of Visakhapatnam district, joined the gynecological ward of KGH on November 11 and gave birth to a baby on the 13th of this month. The mother is receiving medical attention for having a cesarean.

However, the next evening at 7.30, two unidentified women went into the ward and took the baby and fled from there. The baby's grandmother was there at the time. The woman said she thought she had given the baby to both of them thinking that they are staff of KGH. The babe's mother was upset that the women, who were passing the time, did not bring the son. The ward staff reached there and spoke to the mother and found the infant was abducted. They immediately informed the police.

Police arrived there and examined the CCTV footage in front of the gynecological gate. An unidentified woman was reported to have picked up the baby and run away from inside the ward. Vigilant police interrogated at the auto stand and found that the two women had taken the baby to the gurudwara in an auto and landed at Vijaya Diagnostic Bus Stop.