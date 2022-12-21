Visakhapatnam: Private bus runs over 9-year-old

Visakhapatnam: A class IV student studying in a private school near Ukkunagaram Eliza Sevarin (9) was killed in a road accident in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. The incident happened when his mother was dropping the boy to the school on a two-wheeler at 8 am. A bus belonging to a pharma company which was coming fast had hit the two-wheeler. In the accident, Eliza Sevarin fell down and the bus ran over the student's head claiming his life on the spot.

After the accident, the bus driver escaped from the spot. Expressing ire, the parents of the other students destroyed the bus belonging to the pharma company. Meanwhile, parents, RINL employees gathered at the spot and staged a protest against the pharma company and the school management which did not come forward to reach out to the parent who lost her son. When the police tried to remove the dead body from the spot, the parents of the students denied it and continued with their protest on the road.

Even as the accident took place at 8.30 am, the body continued to remain on the road till 4 pm. The protesters demanded that the pharma buses should not be allowed to ply along the route as it is a school zone and the driver of the bus, who fled away, and owner of the vehicle should be nabbed.

When the accident happened near the school, the school management did not come to the rescue of the parent who lost her child. The other parents pointed out that the student died in a road accident due to the negligence of the school management. DCP Anand Reddy, South ACP Trinadh, Steel Plant, Duvvada and Gajuwaka CIs V Srinivasa Rao, B Srinivasa Rao and L Bhaskar, Traffic CIs and constables and CISF personnel came to bring the situation under control.