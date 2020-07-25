Visakhapatnam: Renovated RPF barracks launched at Marripalem

Visakhapatnam: Renovated Railway Protection Force (RPF) barracks at Marripalem (Visakhapatnam) has been made operational as per the Railway Board's norms.



Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair division Chetan Kumar Shrivastava commissioned the renovated facility virtually in the presence of Senior Divisional Security Commissioner (RPF) Jitendra Shrivastava here on Saturday.

A semi-modular kitchen armed with industrial RO water purifier, microwave ovens, grinders, flour mixer, chimney, coffee-maker, mini sports complex for indoor games, a badminton court, gym facility and improved toilet blocks form a part of the facilities provided at the renovated barracks for the RPF staff at Marripalem. This apart, sanitisation and other amenities have been facilitated at the premises as per the guidelines.

According to Jitendra Shrivastava, the renovation work was completed in six months with an investment of Rs 35 lakh. As a part of the staff welfare measures, the East Coast Railway Zone provided such modern facilities to the RPF personnel.

Similarly, renovation of other barracks at Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram are also in progress.