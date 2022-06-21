Visakhapatnam : 'Revenge politics' rears its ugly head again

Visakhapatnam : The destruction of the compound wall of former TDP minister Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu draws criticism from various circles. While the TDP claims it as 'revenge politics', the ruling party maintains that it aims at giving a transparent governance to the people of Andhra Pradesh and any deviation would not be spared. When it comes to removal of encroachments in Visakhapatnam, the focus, however, seems to be more on the property owned by the Telugu Desam leaders.

From former HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao to former Panchayat Raj Minister Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu, the steps taken by the YSRCP turned out to be controversial at a time when political heat is steadily picking up in Andhra Pradesh.

With most of the demolition exercise being executed on Sundays, it is also bringing up similar events that happened in the past. Be it former Mayor Sabbam Hari, Anakapalli former MLA Peela Govind Satyanarayana, a part of the asset demolition of GITAM, seizing of property of Ganta Srinivasa Rao and Gajuwaka former MLA Palla Srinvasa Rao, the authorities concerned took action on a holiday and mostly in the wee hours of the day.

Giving no scope for the respondents to approach any legal aid, the Opposition alleged that the YSRCP planned their demolition 'ritual' and property seizure exercise on a weekend. Despite the challenge, the TDP leaders approached the court and ensured they got a stay order.

Speaking to The Hans India, Palla Srinivasa Rao said, "When the TDP party leaders bring out the misdeeds of the ruling party, they could well expect a demolition of assets following next. Even without giving a gap, the ruling party immediately attacks the Opposition leaders. The eventful 'Mahanadu' and 'bold' statements of Ayyanna Patrudu drew the wrath of the ruling party. And demolition of the wall at Narsipatnam is the result of it." Taking action on the encroachments that happened years back and acting tough on the TDP leaders in removing such illegal constructions encouraged various sections of society to consider the exercise as 'revenge politics'. However, the TDP leaders opine that such impulsive action would only lead to loss for the YSRCP in the ensuing elections.

Meanwhile, political experts said that the authorities concerned should take action against encroachments irrespective of the parties by following appropriate procedure.