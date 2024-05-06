DCM Shivakumar slaps Congress councillor

Haveri: Tensions flared during an election campaign rally in Haveri, Karnataka, as Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar found himself embroiled in a heated altercation with a Congress worker in the process slapping him, sparking widespread outrage and drawing sharp criticism from the unlikely political circles, from the BJP.

The incident unfolded as Shivakumar arrived in Haveri to bolster support for Congress’s Lok Sabha candidate from Dharwad, Vinoda Asooti. A video capturing the altercation, now circulating rapidly on social media, depicts a charged atmosphere as Congress workers surround Shivakumar, chanting slogans.

In the viral footage, municipal member Allauddin Maniar can be seen attempting to approach Shivakumar, seemingly to engage him in conversation.

However, tensions escalate when Shivakumar reacts by delivering a slap to Maniar, prompting swift intervention from police personnel, who swiftly usher Maniar aside as Shivakumar proceeds with his campaign.

The situation took a political turn when BJP’s IT cell head, Amit Malviya, seized upon the incident, sharing the video on social media platforms and directing pointed criticism at the Congress party. Malviya’s post on X read, “Karnataka’s DCM, DK Shivakumar, slaps Congress Municipal Member Allauddin Maniar while campaigning in Savanur town of Haveri. This is not the first time DK has assaulted a Congress worker.”

Malviya questioned the treatment meted out to Congress workers by their own party, alleging a pattern of disrespect and marginalisation.

He further speculated on the motivations of Congress workers, casting doubt on their allegiance amidst

allegations of internal

discord.