Visakhapatnam: RTA registers 132 cases against violations

As a part of the special drive, documents are verified by the RTO officials in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday
Visakhapatnam: Keeping Sankranti festival rush in view, the Road Transport Office (RTO) officials conducted a special drive from January 7 to 17 in Visakhapatnam. As a part of the initiative, Motor Vehicle inspectors inspected private buses at various places across the district.

During the peak season, private bus operators tend to charge exorbitant fares from the passengers. To mount pressure on the operators and make sure they run buses free of any violation, a number of private buses were checked during the drive.

RTA registered cases against 132 buses, seized seven buses in Visakhapatnam and collected Rs 5.12 lakh as penalty from the violators. The cases were booked for charging excess fare, violating MV Act. Deputy Transport Commissioner (DTC) GC Raja Ratnam said such drives would be launched to check the price of the tickets intact and at any point of time.

