Visakhapatnam: Sanitiser tunnel at diesel loco shed

Visakhapatnam: East Coast Railway, Visakhapatnam diesel loco shed has developed a prototype sanitiser tunnel. It was placed at the loco shed to contain the spread of the pandemic under the guidance of the Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Division Chetan Kumar Shrivastava.

The equipment is endowed with a sensor at the entry point. This apart, there are two valves attached to it. One filled with chemical water and the other with compressed air to discharge or spray mixture of chemical mist for five seconds.

The total fabrication has been completed within two days by a team of four persons headed by Santosh Kumar Patro, Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineer (Diesel), Diesel Loco Shed.