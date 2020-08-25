Visakhapatnam: Several pending railway projects near completion

Visakhapatnam: In a move to boost the safety and speed of train operations in key sections of the Waltair Division, East Coast Railway made optimum use of the Covid-19 lockdown period to wrap up pending project works.



With the operation of the passenger trains coming to a screeching halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, works taken up by Waltair Division to enhance safety, including rehabilitation of bridges, construction of limited height subways and Road-Under-Bridges in lieu of level crossing gates, gained steam.

Lockdown period gave way to sufficient time for the works to get accelerated. Insertion of Reinforced Concrete Segmental boxes to form Limited Height Subways (LHS) were completed in eight locations on Visakhapatnam - Palasa mainline.

While five LHS were readied in Visakhapatnam city limits, the rest were completed at Kothavalsa, Kantakapalli and Alamanda sections. This apart, Road-Under-Bridges constructed at four locations in Bobbili-Salur line were also carried out in record time.

Similarly, rebuilding of five arch bridges neared completion with the replacement of the RCC Boxes in Visakhapatnam - Vizianagaram mainline. In addition, rebuilding works were carried out in six locations between Garudubilli-Gotlam, Bobbili-Donkinavalasa, and Parvatipuram-Sithanagaram sections.

In a step to enhance the safety at level crossings, two manned level crossings were upgraded to special and luminous tapes have been provided at six level crossing gates across the division.

The committed workforce of the division was able to achieve these accomplishments with dedication and hard work.