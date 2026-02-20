Rajnath invites ASEAN partners to benefit from defence tech ecosystem

Defence Minister invites ASEAN partners to benefit from India’s defence technology ecosystem matured due to self-reliance efforts

ASEAN is a central pillar of India’s Indo-Pacific strategy, shared security is the foundation of regional prosperity

Visakhapatnam: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh invited ASEAN partners to benefit from India’s defence technology ecosystem which has matured due to the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ efforts of the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In an interaction held with visiting Navy Chiefs and Naval delegations from nine ASEAN member states in Visakhapatnam on the sidelines of MILAN 2026 naval exercise hosted on Thursday, the Defence Minister highlighted the INS Vikrant and Visakhapatnam-class destroyers as symbols of India’s transformation into a ‘Builder’s Navy’.

Rajnath Singh described ASEAN as a central pillar of India’s Indo-Pacific strategy, stating that shared security is the foundation of regional prosperity.

The meetingunderlined India’s commitment to its ‘Act East Policy’ and the vision of Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions (MAHASAGAR).

Welcoming the significant participation of ASEAN navies in MILAN 2026, Rajnath Singh noted that the exercise has grown from its modest 1995 beginnings with four foreign navies to its largest-ever edition in February 2026, involving 74 nations.Reiterating sentiments from the India-ASEAN informal meeting in late 2025, the ASEAN delegates lauded India’s role as a first responder in the region. The Defence Minister proposed expanding joint activities, specifically through the ASEAN-India Defence think-tank interaction and initiatives involving younger generations of naval officers to ensure long-term maritime stability.

Emphasising the importance of the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) - Conclave of Chiefs and the International Fleet Review 2026 in fostering trust and operational familiarity among Indo-Pacific partners, the discussions held also covered the ongoing Sea Phase of MILAN 2026, focusing on complex maritime drills including anti-submarine warfare (ASW), air defence, and search-and-rescue operations.

The interaction concluded with a shared commitment to a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific, anchored by the spirit of ‘Camaraderie, Cooperation, and Collaboration’ - the official theme of ‘MILAN 2026’.