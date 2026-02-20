Adani part bags ‘Top Custodian – Port Award’

Visakhapatnam: Adani Gangavaram Port Limited (AGPL) has been honoured with ‘Top Custodian – Port Award’ at the International Customs Day 2026 celebrations, for its outstanding contribution to trade facilitation, operational excellence, and strengthening India’s EXIM ecosystem.

The award acknowledges the port’s superior cargo handling efficiency, seamless customs coordination, advanced infrastructure, and commitment to reducing turnaround times for import and export consignments.

In addition to this distinguished recognition, the port also received two other awards – ‘Award for Lowest Import Dwell Time’ and award for outstanding contribution and relentless efforts towards strengthening EXIM trade in Visakhapatnam.

These recognitions reflect the port’s consistent focus on process optimisation, digital enablement, stakeholder collaboration and customer-centric operations.

The achievement reflects the port’s leadership in driving efficiency, transparency and reliability in maritime logistics.

Speaking on the occasion, the port management said, “This milestone is a testament to our collective commitment to excellence. The port remains committed to further strengtheningtrade infrastructure, leveraging technology.”