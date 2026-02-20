70 reputed companies from various sectors recruit at job mela

Visakhapatnam: Highlighting its commitment to employability and industry engagement, Vignan’s Institute of Information Technology (Autonomous) organised a grand job fair here on Thursday at its campus.

The platform provided opportunities to gain placements for the students as thousands of job aspirants participated in the recruitment drive.

Around 70 reputed companies from a wide spectrum of industries, including core engineering, information technology, manufacturing, banking, pharmaceuticals, logistics, and services took part in the recruitment drive.

The organisations announced approximately 4,650 job openings, offering diverse and meaningful career prospects to aspiring graduates. Students from both engineering and non-engineering backgrounds engaged in the multi-stage recruitment process, which comprised aptitude tests, technical interviews, group discussions and HR interactions. Speaking on the occasion, J Sudhakar, Principal, V Madhusudhana Rao, Rector and B Prasad, dean, placements lauded the services of participating companies for extending employment opportunities. They appreciated the dedicated efforts of the faculty members, placement team and student volunteers, for the success of the job fair.