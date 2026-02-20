AP Chambers presses for policy reforms to boost MSMEs

Delegation led by AP Chambers president urges reforms in taxes, clearances, fire safety policy, and labour code implementation

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) has urged the state government to introduce key policy reforms, rationalise taxes and ensure faster clearances to strengthen the MSMEs and engineering sectors. A delegation led by AP Chambers president Potluri Bhaskara Rao met MSMEs minister Kondapalli Srinivas at the Secretariat on Thursday and submitted a comprehensive set of proposals aimed at improving the business environment in Andhra Pradesh.

The Chambers demanded reforms in fire safety policy, including long-term No Objection Certificates (NOCs) valid for three to five years, and effective implementation of labour codes.

It also sought a one-time settlement scheme for pending indirect tax (VAT) disputes and rationalisation of property tax to reduce the financial burden on industries.

The delegation pressed for priority to MSMEs in government procurement, strict enforcement of mandatory local procurement norms and prompt clearance of pending dues from government departments and large buyers.

Delays in payments, they said, were severely affecting cash flow and operations of small and medium enterprises. Raising concerns over delays in solar net metering approvals, the Chambers called for a stable and industry-friendly renewable energy policy to encourage MSMEs to adopt solar power. It also sought deregulation measures to enhance cost competitiveness and improve overall Ease of Doing Business in the State.

The delegation emphasised that strengthening the MSME ecosystem was crucial for industrial growth, employment generation and economic development in Andhra Pradesh.

Minister Srinivas assured the delegation that the issues raised would be examined in detail and appropriate steps would be taken to support MSMEs and further improve the State’s business climate.