Visakhapatnam: State meet on prevention of industrial accidents today

Visakhapatnam : CITU AP state committee and Alluri Sitarama Raju Vignan Kendra will hold a state-level conference on ‘Prevention of Accidents in Industries-Attitude of Governments’ at 10 am on Tuesday in Visakhapatnam.

Releasing a poster at the GVMC Gandhi statue here on Monday, CITU state secretary R K S V Kumar said workers, members of affected families of various incidents and intellectuals were invited to the conference.

CITU Visakhapatnam district treasurer S Jyoteeswara Rao, public sector coordination committee co-convenor KY Kumar Mangalam, leaders V Krishna Rao, Chandramouli and Venkata Rao said accidents occur frequently in government and private institutions across Andhra Pradesh.

They alleged that no measures were taken to prevent accidents in industries so far. A number of accidents occurred in Visakhapatnam alone, including LG Polymers, Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, Hindustan Shipyard Limited, Pharma Industries, Reddy’s Labs and other industries.

They alleged that the Central and state governments have failed to prevent these accidents and take safety measures seriously. They opined that the governments are neglecting to pay adequate compensation to the families of the victims who lost their lives in the accidents and to the injured.

The CITU leaders said that safety audit and labour department inspections are not being conducted in the industries, and such topics would be discussed in detail in the conference.