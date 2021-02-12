Visakhapatnam steel plant movement intensifies, workers stage relay hunger strike

The movement against Visakhapatnam Steel Plant has intensified with protests being raged across the district. Workers staged a relay hunger strike on Friday in front of the Kurmannapalem steel plant. Minister Avanti Srinivas and MLA Nagireddy expressed solidarity with the employees. The workers demanded that the decision to privatise the steel plant be reversed and raised slogans 'Visakha Ukku- Andhrula Hakku'.

The Steel Plant JAC announced future course of action. The JAC has boycotted the Steel Plant Emergence Day on the 18th of this month, which has been declared as the Steel Plant Conservation Day. The Visakhapatnam Steel Conservation Struggle Committee is preparing to hold a workers' public meeting in Gajuwaka on the 18th of this month.

Tourism Minister Avanti Srinivas said that everyone has a responsibility to protect the steel plant. The centre is undermining the southern states. It is painful to speak without knowing the sacrifices of the martyrs. Avanti Srinivas demanded that the centre reverse its decision in the case of the privatisation of steel plant.

The centre has decided to sell its hundred percent stakes in Visakhapatnam steel plant and it is likely that POSCO will undertake the steel plant along with Korean company Hyundai.