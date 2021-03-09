Visakhapatnam steel plant protests intensified amid centre's comments in Parliament

Visakhapatnam: Roads got blocked, traffic came to a grinding halt and effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy were burnt at Ukkunagaram, opposing the Centre's decision on disinvestment of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.



Tension prevailed at Kurmannapalem as trade unions and VSP employees intensified their stir ever since Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's statement on 100 percent disinvestment came to the fore.

Protestors squatted on the road at Kurmannapalem, demanding withdrawal of the Centre's decision. They alleged that the state government is hand in glove with the central government in striking the privatisation deal. They pointed out that no public representative has come forward to address the protestors since Monday night.

Meanwhile, vehicular movement came to a halt at Ukkunagaram from Monday night. Vehicles arriving from Anakapalle to Visakhapatnam are being diverted into the city from Lankapalem via Sabbavaram.

Trade union leaders squatted on the road, opposing the privatisation move. They said the agitation will be taken to the next level.

They demanded that the state government should step forward to mount pressure on the Union government to withdraw its decision on privatising VSP.