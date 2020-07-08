Visakhapatnam: Steps afoot to complete NAD flyover by December

Visakhapatnam: VMRDA Chairman Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao directed the contractors to accelerate the works pertaining to NAD flyover and complete it by December.



At a review meeting held here on Tuesday with VMRDA Commissioner P Koteswara Rao and Additional Commissioner Manajir Jilani Samoon, Superintendent Engineer K Rama Mohan Rao, Chief Urban Planner B Suresh Kumar, engineering officers, representatives of Vijay Nirman Company Private Limited, among others, the Chairman enquired about the current status of the project and the time required for its completion.

According to contractors, 60 per cent of the flyover work has been wrapped up. Owing to the lorry strike, shortage of sand, heavy traffic followed by the pandemic-induced lockdown, the project was delayed, they informed the VMRDA Chairman.

However, a part of the flyover work for the commuters heading from airport to NSTL is readied. VMRDA Chairman laid emphasis on the completion of the rest of the works by December. Project representatives said that permission should be sought from the railway officials to complete the work of rail over-bridge (ROB) which is a part of the project.