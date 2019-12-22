Visakhapatnam: Subbarami Reddy welcomes decentralised administration

Visakhapatnam: Former Minister and Rajya Sabha member T Subbarami Reddy has welcomed the recommendations of G N Rao-led expert committee for decentralised development of the state.

In a press release issued here on Saturday, Subbarami Reddy hoped that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy would take a decision positively and make Visakhapatnam, the executive capital of the state.

He said that Visakhapatnam has all the required infrastructure to be considered as executive capital and added that the city, if made executive capital, would draw investments on a big scale.