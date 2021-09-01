Visakhapatnam: TDP leaders stage protest highlighting lapses in Disha Act

Visakhapatnam: Based on the call given by the TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh, TDP's Visakhapatnam parliamentary committee staged a protest here on Tuesday highlighting the lapses in the Disha Act.

Representatives of Telugu Mahila, Telugu Yuvatha, and Telugu Nadu Students Federation, joined the protest, displaying black badges and raising slogans against the YSRCP government, highlighting lapses in Disha Act.

Speaking on the occasion, Visakha Mahila president S Anantha Lakshmi said the Disha Act failed to provide security to women in Andhra Pradesh. TNSF city president S Ratan Kanth pointed out that despite the Disha Act, atrocities against women continue to happen across the state.

Telugu Yuvatha general secretary M Penti Raju, TNSF general secretary Josh Yadav, state Mahila vice president G Aruna Kumari and state Mahila spokesperson I Sujatha took part in the protest. They pointed out the lapses in Disha Act and the need to provide a secure environment for women in the state.