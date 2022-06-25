Visakhapatnam : TDP sees vendetta by YSRCP

Visakhapatnam : TDP leaders alleged that political revenge on the Opposition had witnessed a high voltage since the YSRCP came to power.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, TDP leaders and the legal cell members of the party mentioned that anarchy is prevailing in Andhra Pradesh under the governance of YSRCP.

Expressing ire, former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao said it had become a habit of the government to keep the FIR as secret and arrest people violating rules. He said the police must abide by the orders of the Supreme Court before arresting any person.

Demolition of the compound wall of the former minister Ch Ayyanna Patrudu's house was illegal and the YSRCP leaders had misused its power deploying the police, alleged the former MLA.

Speaking at the conference, president of the TDP state legal cell PS Naidu said rules should be followed while arresting people. Without giving any prior notice, the police trespassed into Ayyanna's house in the wee hours of Sunday and it's a violation. Naidu said legal action should be taken against such officials.

Visakhapatnam parliamentary legal cell president KV Swamy, executive secretary V Eswara Rao and state general secretary SV Ramana spoke on the occasion.